ADVERTISEMENT

Health

People carrying two copies of ‘Alzheimer’s gene’ lowered risk by 35% via diet changes

By CNN

Published

The Mediterranean diet is plant-based with little red meat or sweets and incorporates daily exercise and socialization. (Monticello/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.