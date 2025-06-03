ADVERTISEMENT

Health

One of the world’s most notorious pathogens has survived for centuries. Scientists say they now know why

By CNN

Published

Researchers have announced that they've discovered what allowed the bacterium Yersinia pestis, the cause of the Black Death, to keep its hosts alive longer. (BSIP/Universal Images Group/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.