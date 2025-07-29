ADVERTISEMENT

Health

‘Nutrient deserts’ and obesity risk: What a new MIT study could reveal about Canadian cities

By Dorcas Marfo

Published

A man stands in front of a counter at a cafe. (Pexels)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.