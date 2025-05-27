Health

‘I just couldn’t take it anymore’: Why one long-term care worker left the industry

By Christl Dabu

Published

Wendy Harvie of Oshawa, Ont., shares why she quit her job at a long-term care facility.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.