ADVERTISEMENT

Health

From cooking to kegels: daily lessons for prostate cancer patients drop care costs

By The Canadian Press

Published

Dr. Gabriela Ilie, soillse scientist in prostate cancer quality of life research at Dalhousie University, second from right, adjusts a Muse device to measure brainwaves while leading a meditation session with prostate cancer patients in Halifax on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.