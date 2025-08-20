ADVERTISEMENT

Health

Dementia in cats mimics human Alzheimer’s, researchers find

By Charlie Buckley

Published

A male cat named Chris curiously peaks out of his cage at the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) in Montreal, Que., on Friday, June 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.