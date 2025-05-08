ADVERTISEMENT

Health

Canadian Blood Services says it needs 1 million new blood donors over next 5 years

By The Canadian Press

Published

Marc Parravano's son, Christian, wears his number 84 hockey jersey to celebrate his dad's 84th blood donation in Vaughan, Ont., in this Dec. 13, 2023 handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Gabriella Parravano


















