Canada’s shell egg recall: Here’s a quick guide to spot potential salmonella contamination

Eggs sit at the farm of Roger Pelissero in West Lincoln, Ont., on Monday, March 7, 2016. Some 17,000 hens and one rooster at Pelissero's egg farm in West Lincoln live in cages that may be the envy of most other hens in Canada. The cages, which are about 1.5 metres wide and 3.7 metres long, contain about 60 hens per colony and are outfitted with perches, a scratch pad and two partitioned nesting areas for laying eggs in private. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power

(Peter Power/THE CANADIAN PRESS)