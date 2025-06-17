ADVERTISEMENT

Health

Canada’s first ‘sugar tax’ shows some signs of effectiveness, but repeal is already set

By Garrett Barry

Published

Sales of bottled water increased, and more Newfoundlanders and Labradorians switched to diet or sugar-free sodas than residents of other provinces.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.