ADVERTISEMENT

Health

Bad diets, too many meds, no exercise: A look inside the latest ‘Make America Healthy Again’ report

By The Associated Press

Published

Savannah Knott hangs up her backpack for the day on the first day in her second grade classroom at Mary Carrico Catholic School, Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025, in Knottsville, Ky. (Greg Eans/The Messenger-Inquirer via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.