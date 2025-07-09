ADVERTISEMENT

Health

96-year-old shares what she does to keep life vibrant. You can start doing it now

By CNN

Published

Making and maintaining friendships are important always, especially in your older years, experts say. (andreswd/E+/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.