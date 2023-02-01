Amid new standards, do you have a loved one in long-term care? Share your story

The Health Standards Organization (HSO), a non-profit group based in Ottawa, released updated guidelines on providing long-term care services in Canada on Tuesday.

The new standards were published in collaboration with the CSA Group, formerly known as the Canadian Standards Association, and state that residents should receive at least four hours of direct, hands-on care each day. This includes assistance with personal care needs, such as eating and bathing.

The updated recommendations come after numerous deaths were reported in long-term care facilities across the country due to COVID-19 outbreaks. In some provinces, long-term care homes are already required to meet the HSO’s standards, while facilities in other regions can seek accreditation voluntarily.

With files from The Canadian Press