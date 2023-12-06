A young nurse suffered cardiac arrest while training on the condition. Fellow nurses saved her life
Andy Hoang eagerly began her first nursing job this year in New Hampshire, with a desire to specialize in cardiac care.
She was excited about attending a November practice session on how to respond to someone in cardiac arrest. But as things were getting under way at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Hoang, 23, started to feel dizzy and nauseated. She felt she needed to sit down.
"That's the last thing I remember," she told The Associated Press in an interview. "I woke up to a room full of doctors and nurses."
It turned out that she, herself, had gone into cardiac arrest and needed help immediately. Her colleagues sprung into action -- instead of practicing chest compressions on a mannequin in a simulated environment, they went to work on her.
"One checked her carotid, one her femoral (arteries), and she did not have a pulse," instructor Lisa Davenport said.
The nurses started CPR and a "code blue," or medical emergency, team was called.
"What was really stressful about the situation was that we never had a real code blue in the center," Davenport said. "We train for them all the time."
Davenport shouted for help. Luckily, the Lebanon hospital's critical care team was nearby, attending a separate session. More nurses came in, hooked Hoang up to defibrillator for monitoring, inserted an IV line and placed her on oxygen. A doctor and nurse from another department rushed in with crash carts.
Hoang was waking up by the time an emergency team arrived. Davenport estimated 15 minutes passed from the time Hoang slumped over to when they got her on a stretcher and sent her to the emergency department. But it felt longer.
"It worked out, but it was pretty frightening for all of us," she said. "You just don't expect that to happen with someone as young as Andy."
Charmaine Martin, one of the nurses at the scene, agreed it was a scary moment, but also one "where I saw and felt supported and we all worked as a team," she said in a statement.
Hoang, who recently returned to work, couldn't believe what had happened either.
"I would say I'm your pretty average healthy 23-year-old," she said. She goes to the gym four times a week, runs, and eats well. "I'm on my feet 12, 13 hours a day at work, so I want to make sure that I'm in shape for that."
Cardiac arrest -- the sudden loss of heart function -- causes more than 436,000 deaths in the United States each year, according to the American Heart Association. It is different from a heart attack, which happens when blood flow to the heart is blocked.
A person can suffer cardiac arrest after having a heart attack, but the association says other conditions can also disrupt the heart's rhythm and lead to cardiac arrest, including having a thickened heart muscle or cardiomyopathy, heart failure, arrhythmias and more.
According to information compiled by the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute, a person's risk of cardiac arrest increases with age. It is rare in someone younger than 30. Genetic arrhythmias, problems with the structure of the heart or coronary arteries, heart inflammation and substance abuse are the main risk factors in younger people. Most cardiac arrests also occur in men and women's risk increases after menopause.
Hoang said before the day she suffered cardiac arrest, she had passed out twice before. The first time, she hadn't eaten and her blood sugar was low. The second time was preceded by a sharp pain in her abdomen.
"So, nothing like this, nothing to this extent," she said.
Hoang, who grew up in Vietnam and came to the United States in 2016 as a student, said her family has no history of heart problems. She had been living with a family in Montana before she got her nursing degree in Michigan, and then headed to New Hampshire.
While recovering, Hoang wore a patch that recorded the electrical activity of her heart. Doctors hope to learn more from the data.
The experience has strengthened her relationship with the other nurses -- Hoang now regards them as best friends. "We basically went through this whole life-or-death experience," she said.
"I am so grateful for Andy and her courage. She is an excellent nurse and someone I call friend," Martin said.
Hoang said she feels like she's part of a family at work, not just an employee. Her family told the AP they are extremely grateful that she was surrounded by medical personnel when she went into cardiac arrest.
It was care given by nurses to her grandfather, who died a couple of years ago, that made Hoang want to switch her career focus from graphic design to nursing. But she never expected she would become a patient.
"It really changed my perspective on how I view life, like 'Hug your family a little longer,"' she said. "Tell them that you love them, because it might be the last time you get to say it to them. And just cherish life for what you've been given. It's precious, and I didn't realize how precious it was until I nearly lost it."
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE HEALTH NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Time magazine names Taylor Swift 'Person of the Year' for 2023
Taylor Swift has dominated music charts, broken records and is performing in what is likely to be the highest-grossing tour ever -- and she's now named Time's 'Person of the Year.'
Pass federal gun bill without delay, shooting victim's father urges on anniversary of mass killing
The father of a woman who was fatally shot in October by her former partner is urging senators to pass a federal gun-control bill without delay.
Senators were intimidated, had their privilege breached, Speaker rules
Any attempt to intimidate a senator while in the process of fulfilling their duties is a breach of their privilege, even if the effort is ultimately unsuccessful, the Speaker of the Senate ruled Tuesday.
Here is Canada's unseasonably mild December forecast
December is predicted to be unseasonably mild across Canada, thanks to a "moderate-to-strong" El Nino and human-caused warming. Warming and precipitation trends will be stronger in some parts of the country than others, and severe weather is still possible, meteorologists say.
DEVELOPING Bank of Canada to announce interest rate decision today
The Bank of Canada is set to announce its interest rate decision this morning as forecasters widely expect the central bank to continue holding its key rate steady.
Two Canadian citizens confirmed dead in Antigua: Global Affairs
Global Affairs Canada has confirmed the death of two Canadian citizens in Antigua and Barbuda, news that comes amid reports from local officials that a woman and child drowned last week at Devil’s Bridge.
Eight million Canadians have at least one disability: StatCan
The number of Canadians with at least one disability has doubled in 10 years, a reality that should push governments to help reduce barriers to accessibility, says the head of a human rights organization.
A court filing gives a rare look inside the FBI seizure of a lawmaker's phone in 2020 election probe
Just how hard did some Republican members of Congress work to keep President Donald Trump in office after his 2020 election loss? A court case is providing a few tantalizing clues.
Under Putin, the uber-wealthy Russians known as 'oligarchs' are still rich but far less powerful
When Vladimir Putin came to power in 2000, the outside world viewed those Russians known as o'ligarchs' as men who whose vast wealth, ruthlessly amassed, made them almost shadow rulers. A 'government of the few,' in the word's etymology. How much political power any of Russia's uber-rich now wield, however, is doubtful.
Canada
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Bank of Canada to announce interest rate decision today
The Bank of Canada is set to announce its interest rate decision this morning as forecasters widely expect the central bank to continue holding its key rate steady.
-
Pass federal gun bill without delay, shooting victim's father urges on anniversary of mass killing
The father of a woman who was fatally shot in October by her former partner is urging senators to pass a federal gun-control bill without delay.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE Memorial service to mark 106 years since the Halifax Explosion
The annual Halifax Explosion Memorial Service takes place Wednesday at the Bell Tower in the city's Fort Needham Memorial Park.
-
Nearly 70 victim impact statements expected at Nathaniel Veltman sentencing
As the Crown and the defence discussed legal matters ahead of the sentencing hearing of Nathaniel Veltman, the court heard that 68 victim impact statements are expected to be submitted.
-
Eight million Canadians have at least one disability: StatCan
The number of Canadians with at least one disability has doubled in 10 years, a reality that should push governments to help reduce barriers to accessibility, says the head of a human rights organization.
-
What is CSIS' physical surveillance unit, where staff allege sex assault, harassment?
The physical surveillance unit of the Canadian Security Intelligence Service is tasked with collecting intelligence by covertly observing targets. It's at the centre of allegations that its B.C. office was a toxic workplace, where senior staff bullied and harassed young officers, including two women who told The Canadian Press they were sexually assaulted by a senior colleague in surveillance vehicles while on missions.
World
-
'Widespread' sexual and gender-based crimes committed during Hamas attack, Israeli officials say
Israeli officials say there were 'widespread' sexual and gender-based crimes committed by Hamas during its Oct. 7 surprise attack on Israel.
-
Israel moves into Gaza's second-largest city and intensifies strikes in bloody new phase of the war
Israel said Tuesday that its troops had entered Gaza's second-largest city as intensified bombardment sent streams of ambulances and cars racing to hospitals with wounded and dead Palestinians, including children, in a bloody new phase of the war.
-
U.S. Air Force identifies the 8 U.S. crew lost in Osprey crash in Japan
Air Force Special Operations Command said Tuesday it has identified the eight service members lost when their Osprey crashed off the coast of Japan last week and was focused on recovering all of their bodies and the aircraft debris.
-
Under Putin, the uber-wealthy Russians known as 'oligarchs' are still rich but far less powerful
When Vladimir Putin came to power in 2000, the outside world viewed those Russians known as o'ligarchs' as men who whose vast wealth, ruthlessly amassed, made them almost shadow rulers. A 'government of the few,' in the word's etymology. How much political power any of Russia's uber-rich now wield, however, is doubtful.
-
Former U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson admits to making mistakes but defends COVID record at inquiry
Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson acknowledged Wednesday that his government was too slow to grasp the scale of the COVID-19 crisis, though he skirted questions about whether any of his decisions had contributed to the country's high death toll in the pandemic.
-
A court filing gives a rare look inside the FBI seizure of a lawmaker's phone in 2020 election probe
Just how hard did some Republican members of Congress work to keep President Donald Trump in office after his 2020 election loss? A court case is providing a few tantalizing clues.
Politics
-
MPs to vote on referring 'serious error' Speaker Fergus made to House affairs committee for study
MPs will be deciding Wednesday whether House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus' video in his traditional Speaker's garb that played at a partisan event constitutes a 'serious error of judgment' and merits a committee probe.
-
Duelling housing messages showcase different Conservative, Liberal strategies
Every week now for more than a month, cabinet ministers have been appearing in front of cameras on Parliament Hill in an effort to convince Canadians that the Liberal government has the housing crisis in hand.
-
Senators were intimidated, had their privilege breached, Speaker rules
Any attempt to intimidate a senator while in the process of fulfilling their duties is a breach of their privilege, even if the effort is ultimately unsuccessful, the Speaker of the Senate ruled Tuesday.
Health
-
Eating disorder hospitalizations among boys increased 416 per cent over 17 years: Canadian study
Over the last 17 years, the number of eating disorders among boys has seen a shocking increase, ballooning to 400 per cent higher than the number seen in the early 2000s.
-
A young nurse suffered cardiac arrest while training on the condition. Fellow nurses saved her life
Andy Hoang was excited about attending a November practice session on how to respond to someone in cardiac arrest. But as things were getting under way at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Hoang, 23, started to feel dizzy and nauseated. She felt she needed to sit down.
-
Alcohol taxes aren't high enough, says World Health Organization
The World Health Organization urged governments on Tuesday to increase taxes on alcoholic drinks and impose them on products that are currently exempt, such as wine in some European countries.
Sci-Tech
-
GM's Cruise robotaxi service faces potential fine in alleged cover-up of San Francisco accident
California regulators say a San Francisco robotaxi service owned by General Motors covered up an accident involving one of its driverless cars, raising the specter they may add a fine to the recent suspension of its California license.
-
Here's how many people will be at risk of homelessness by 2030, according to this AI
An artificial intelligence algorithm has estimated that Canada’s homeless population will almost double by 2030. Researchers fear a lack of action will make this prediction come true.
-
'That's the real thing': Edmonton man makes rare meteorite find
In October 2022, Doug Olsen was folding laundry in his southeast Edmonton home when he was startled by the loud bang of a meteorite landing on his roof.
Entertainment
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Time magazine names Taylor Swift 'Person of the Year' for 2023
Taylor Swift has dominated music charts, broken records and is performing in what is likely to be the highest-grossing tour ever -- and she's now named Time's 'Person of the Year.'
-
Chinese comedians living abroad are winning fans. But some topics are off limits
Comedian Xi Diao says he knows he should avoid talking politics on stage, but sharing a family name with Chinese President Xi Jinping makes it hard to resist.
-
Actors vote to approve deal that ended strike, bringing relief to union leaders and Hollywood
Hollywood's actors have voted to ratify the deal with studios that ended their strike after nearly four months, leaders announced Tuesday.
Business
-
Workers raise the bar: 2023 was a year of wage gains marked by high-profile strikes
'It may not be the year of the strike, but it may be the year of the fear of the strike.' A tight labour market and breakneck inflation have empowered many workers to make new inroads.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Bank of Canada to announce interest rate decision today
The Bank of Canada is set to announce its interest rate decision this morning as forecasters widely expect the central bank to continue holding its key rate steady.
-
6.9 million customers impacted by 23andMe hack: company
Millions of profiles were accessed by a threat in the 23andMe data breach. Here's what that includes.
Lifestyle
-
Are you a Canadian who has chosen to live on a cruise ship? We want to hear from you
CTVNews.ca wants to hear from people who have decided to relocate to live on a cruise ship at sea.
-
When is St. Nicholas Day? And how did this Christian saint inspire the Santa Claus legend?
The white-bearded Christian saint whose acts of generosity inspired America's secular Santa Claus figure is known worldwide -- but Saint Nicholas' origin story is not.
-
70-year-old Ugandan woman gives birth to twins after fertility treatment
A 70-year-old woman in Uganda has given birth to twins after receiving fertility treatment, making her one of the world's oldest new mothers.
Sports
-
Canada's GOAT, Christine Sinclair, is retiring. These are just some of her accomplishments
Ahead of Christine Sinclair's final international game, being played in Vancouver on Tuesday, here are just some of the athlete's accomplishments over the years.
-
Biden, White House support Indigenous lacrosse team for 2028 Olympics
President Joe Biden is pushing to allow the Indigenous nation that invented lacrosse to play under its own flag when the sport returns to the Olympics in 2028.
-
Cleveland wins MLB draft lottery, will have top pick for 1st time
Cleveland will have the No. 1 pick in next year's amateur baseball draft for the first time, winning a lottery on the second try Tuesday after Washington came out with the top spot initially but was ineligible.
Autos
-
GM's Cruise robotaxi service faces potential fine in alleged cover-up of San Francisco accident
California regulators say a San Francisco robotaxi service owned by General Motors covered up an accident involving one of its driverless cars, raising the specter they may add a fine to the recent suspension of its California license.
-
BMW recalls SUVs after Takata air bag inflator blows apart, hurling shrapnel and injuring driver
BMW is recalling a small number of SUVs in the U.S. because the driver's air bag inflators can blow apart in a crash, hurling metal shrapnel and possibly injuring or killing people in the vehicles.
-
New technology installed beneath Detroit street can charge electric vehicles as they drive
Crews have installed what's billed as the nation's first wireless-charging public roadway for electric vehicles beneath a street just west of downtown Detroit.