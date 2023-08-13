2 more caffeinated drinks recalled for not meeting caution label requirements: CFIA

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) says it has issued a recall for two more caffeinated drinks for not meeting caution label requirements.

The CFIA posted a food recall warning on Friday for two flavours of Mateina's "Yerba Mate Sparkling Energy Infusion" drinks, including organic raspberry yuzu and organic mango key lime.

The agency says it triggered the recall due to "non-compliance regarding supplemented food cautionary labelling requirements to avoid excessive consumption of caffeine."

The CFIA says the products were distributed in Quebec and should be thrown out or returned to where they were purchased.

There have been "no reported reactions" as of the posting of the recall.

"If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, contact your health-care provider," the recall notice says.

The recall is the latest in a series of warnings issued by the CFIA. All of the previous warnings have been for issues related to caffeine content and a lack of bilingual labelling in English and French.

The first involved Prime energy drink in mid-July. At the time, the CFIA said it was conducting a food safety investigation, which could lead to more products being recalled.

This was followed by another warning later that month and three more in August, including for Alani Nu, Raze Energy and Monster.