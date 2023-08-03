Warning issued for energy drink popular with fitness influencers

All flavours of Alani Nu energy drinks are under a warning from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) on Wednesday.

The drinks, which are sold across Canada, should not be consumed, served or distributed, the agency says, due to improper labelling and caffeine content.

The brand is popular with celebrities like Kim Kardashian and social media fitness influencers.

The beverages were sold at various stores including Costco, GNC, Popeyes Supplements, Independent Grocer, Loblaws and more, according to the Canadian Alani Nu website.

"High levels of caffeine may have adverse health effects for children, pregnant individuals, breastfeeding individuals, and those sensitive to caffeine," the CFIA's warning reads. "Some of the side effects of consuming excess caffeine may include insomnia, irritability, headaches, and nervousness."

Alani Nu drinks are advertised as low-calorie with zero sugar and have 200 milligrams of caffeine per can — the equivalent of six cans of Coke or two Red Bulls.

There have been no reports of reactions from the product, the agency's website reads.

The CFIA issued the warning after a food safety investigation, which the agency says could lead to further recalls or warnings.

This comes just as the CFIA recalled numerous other energy drinks for not complying with caffeine content and labelling requirements.

Previous recalls include "Bang: Potent Brain and Body Fuel," "C4" energy drink, "Cocaine" energy supplement, "Fast Twitch" energy drink, "Ghost" energy drink and "Ryse Fuel" energy drink.

Earlier in July, six other caffeinated drinks, including one backed by American social media personality Logan Paul, were recalled.

"Prime" energy drink, founded by Paul and fellow YouTuber KSI, "3D Alphaland" energy drink, "5-hour Energy," "Celsius dietary supplement", "GFuel" energy drink and "Sting", which includes Vietnamese characters, were also recalled.