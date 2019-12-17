TORONTO -- Hackers may have obtained the personal data of 15 million LifeLabs clients after a systems breach, and this includes addresses, passwords, birthdays, health card numbers and, in some cases, lab results.

In an open letter to the firm’s customers, LifeLabs disclosed it had become aware of a recent hack to its computer systems which contained customer information, names and logins.

The letter said the majority of these customers were in B.C. and Ontario, with relatively few customers in other locations.

It didn’t specify exactly when the hack occurred or who had hacked the system.

LifeLabs President and CEO Charles Brown personally apologized for the hack and said, “my team and I remain focused on the best interests of our customers.”

This is a breaking news story. More to come...