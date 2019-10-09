

TORONTO -- TransUnion Canada says the personal information of about 37,000 Canadians may have been compromised between June and July.

The company says the data was accessed through the fraudulent use of one if its legitimate business customer's login credentials.

TransUnion says it has notified those whose information may have been accessed as well as the privacy commissioners.

Company spokesman David Blumberg said in a statement that while the investigation is ongoing, it maintains that the unauthorized access was not the result of a breach or failure of TransUnion's systems or its customer's systems.

He did not disclose what sort of personal information was compromised.

The incident follows on numerous data breaches in recent years, including a high-profile breach at rival credit monitoring agency Equifax Inc. where information on 143 million customers globally was compromised.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2019.