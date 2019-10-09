TransUnion Canada says data on 37,000 Canadians may have been compromised
Lights on an internet switch are lit up as with users in an office in Ottawa, on Feb. 10, 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, October 9, 2019 2:21PM EDT
TORONTO -- TransUnion Canada says the personal information of about 37,000 Canadians may have been compromised between June and July.
The company says the data was accessed through the fraudulent use of one if its legitimate business customer's login credentials.
TransUnion says it has notified those whose information may have been accessed as well as the privacy commissioners.
Company spokesman David Blumberg said in a statement that while the investigation is ongoing, it maintains that the unauthorized access was not the result of a breach or failure of TransUnion's systems or its customer's systems.
He did not disclose what sort of personal information was compromised.
The incident follows on numerous data breaches in recent years, including a high-profile breach at rival credit monitoring agency Equifax Inc. where information on 143 million customers globally was compromised.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2019.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- TransUnion Canada says data on 37,000 Canadians may have been compromised
- EU warns hostile countries are 5G risk, avoids naming names
- Pot price in Canada falls 6.4 per cent to $7.37 a gram: StatCan
- U.K. travel firm Hays to buy stores from defunct Thomas Cook
- Shares of The Green Organic Dutchman plunge