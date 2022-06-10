112 cases of monkeypox in Canada, all of them among men: public health officer

OTTAWA -

Canada's chief public health officer says there are now 112 cases of monkeypox across Canada and all of those infected are male.

Dr. Theresa Tam told a briefing today that there are 98 cases in Quebec, 9 in Ontario, 4 in Alberta and one in British Columbia, with other suspected cases being investigated.

She says the National Advisory Committee on Immunization is recommending that people who may be at high risk of exposure have a vaccine.

But she says a mass vaccination campaign against the virus is not currently necessary.

Tam says the disease mainly spreads from close physical contact, including intimate sexual contact, or exposure to scabs or bodily fluids or even bed linen.

She says most of the cases are currently among men who have had sexual contact with other men, though the virus can spread to anyone who has had contact with an infected person.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June, 10, 2022.