Federal Election 2025

Vassy Kapelos: The campaign of a lifetime is upon us

By Vassy Kapelos

Published

Mark Carney, Donald Trump and Pierre Poilievre. CTV News' chief political correspondent Vassy Kapelos was seven years old the last time an election in Canada centered around a single issue. Then, it was free trade; nearly four decades later it’s about freedom. 'Freedom from Donald Trump.'


















