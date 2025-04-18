ADVERTISEMENT

Federal Election 2025

Trump tariffs, affordability, and security led to tense exchanges during English-language debate

By CTVNews.ca Staff

Updated

Published

English-language debate Part 1: Tariffs and threats to Canada

English-language debate Part 2: Affordability and the cost of living

English-language debate Part 3: Public safety and security

English-language debate Part 4: Energy and climate

English-language debate Part 6: Leaders' Choice

English-language debate Part 5: Leading in a crisis

