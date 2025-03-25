ADVERTISEMENT

Federal Election 2025

Tom Mulcair: Someone in Carney’s campaign made a bad call in pulling out of the TVA French debate

By Tom Mulcair

Published

The Front Bench Panel talks about what can be learned from the French-language Liberal leadership debate, and what to expect from the English debate.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.