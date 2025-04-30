ADVERTISEMENT

Federal Election 2025

This factor should unite Canada’s next Parliament, no matter what political stripe, says expert

By Christl Dabu

Published

John Beebe, founder of the Democratic Engagement Exchange, speaks about what Canadians can expect from the Liberals.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.