ADVERTISEMENT

Federal Election 2025

Singh calls for French language debate to be rescheduled due to conflict with Habs game

By Joshua Freeman

Published

Left: NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh speaks to healthcare workers in Toronto on Monday, April 14, 2025 (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young). Right: Montreal Canadiens celebrate after scoring against the Chicago Blackhawks in Montreal on April 14, 2025 (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes).


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.