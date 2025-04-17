ADVERTISEMENT

Federal Election 2025

Rebel News, other right-wing media dominate press conferences after French debate

By The Associated Press

Published

Liberal Leader Mark Carney speaks to the press after the French-language leaders' debate in Montreal on Wednesday, April 16, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter McCabe


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.