ADVERTISEMENT

Federal Election 2025

Post-leaders’ debate scrums cancelled due to security concerns

By Spencer Van Dyk

Updated

Published

Playing null of undefined
LIVE: Special coverage of the federal election leaders debate

LIVE: Special coverage of the federal election leaders debate

English-language debate Part 1: Tariffs and threats to Canada

English-language debate Part 1: Tariffs and threats to Canada

English-language debate Part 2: Affordability and the cost of living

English-language debate Part 2: Affordability and the cost of living

How should Canada negotiate with the U.S.? Party leaders discuss

How should Canada negotiate with the U.S.? Party leaders discuss

'I'm a very different person from Justin Trudeau': Carney on Poilievre's carbon tax slam

'I'm a very different person from Justin Trudeau': Carney on Poilievre's carbon tax slam

Leaders on plans to expedite energy projects in Canada

Leaders on plans to expedite energy projects in Canada



















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.