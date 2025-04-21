ADVERTISEMENT

Federal Election 2025

Poilievre to reveal party platform Tuesday, days after release of Liberal, NDP plans

By The Canadian Press

Published

Anaida Poilievre looks on as her husband, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, speaks at a campaign event in Toronto on Monday, April 21, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.