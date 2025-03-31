ADVERTISEMENT

Federal Election 2025

Poilievre to cap government spending, cut back on foreign aid to pay for capital gains tax deferral

By Bryann Aguilar

Published

Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre discusses his party's proposals on capital gains tax cuts, approach to the Trump administration and how his campaign


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.