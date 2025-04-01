ADVERTISEMENT

Federal Election 2025

Nova Scotia’s rapidly rising population triggers changes to the federal electoral map

By Paul Hollingsworth

Published

Nova Scotia's electoral boundaries. (Elections Canada)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.