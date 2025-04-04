ADVERTISEMENT

Federal Election 2025

Liberals have 10-point lead over Conservatives; Carney opens up 20-point advantage over Poilievre as preferred PM

By Phil Hahn

Updated

Published

(Nanos Research)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.