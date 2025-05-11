ADVERTISEMENT

Federal Election 2025

Liberals flip Terrebonne riding back by a single vote after judicial recount

By Colton Praill

Published

The Quebec riding of Terrebonne has flipped to Liberals from the Bloc after a judicial recount. Political commentator Scott Reid has reaction and analysis.


















