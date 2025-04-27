ADVERTISEMENT

Federal Election 2025

Here’s what federal parties are pitching for the federal public service

By The Canadian Press

Published

This composite image shows, left to right, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh in Toronto on March 25, 2025; Liberal Leader Mark Carney in Winnipeg on April 1, 2025 and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre in Kingston, Ont. on April 3, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette, Adrian Wyld, Sean Kilpatrick


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.