ADVERTISEMENT

Federal Election 2025

‘Fresh, new administration’: Preston Manning says Liberal election loss would avoid ‘unity crisis’

By Charlie Buckley

Published

Former leader of the Reform Party Preston Manning speaks about the issues Canadians in Western Canada want addressed.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.