ADVERTISEMENT

Federal Election 2025

Federal election expected to cost $570M, chief electoral officer says

By The Canadian Press

Published

Chief Electoral Officer Stephane Perrault responds to a question during a news conference in Ottawa on Monday, March 24, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.