ADVERTISEMENT

Federal Election 2025

Trump says he had ‘very good conversation’ with Carney, but will ‘absolutely’ respond to retaliation with more tariffs

By Joshua Freeman and Phil Hahn

Published

Playing null of undefined
CTV News Channel LIVE

CTV News Channel LIVE

Trump and Carney have ‘productive call’: Here's what else we know

Trump and Carney have ‘productive call’: Here's what else we know

Carney responds to Trump's auto tariffs

Carney responds to Trump's auto tariffs



















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.