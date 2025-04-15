ADVERTISEMENT

Federal Election 2025

Canada’s refugee policy could gain renewed attention amid U.S. deportations

By Owen Guo

Published

According to lawyers, Canada's family reunification program meant to bring couples together is denying visas at an alarming rate. Adrian Ghobrial reports.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.