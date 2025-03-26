ADVERTISEMENT

Federal Election 2025

Canada's federal leaders are pitching big tax changes. How would they work?

By The Canadian Press

Published

Conservative party leader Pierre Poilievre has already begun pitching to seniors on the campaign trail, pledging to hike the RRSP contribution age limit and allow working seniors to earn up to $34,000 a year tax free. Jamie Golombek, managing director of tax and estate planning at CIBC Private Wealth, explains.


















