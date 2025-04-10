ADVERTISEMENT

Federal Election 2025

Affordability concerns reach Canada’s farthest corners, including Corner Brook

By Paul Hollingsworth

Published

As an overall destination with a growing tourism sector, Corner Brook is considered the hub of western Newfoundland.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.