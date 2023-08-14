Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott set to wed
After dating for four years, Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are engaged to be married.
The “Physical” star and the “Property Brothers” host announced the news in a joint Instagram post on Monday.
“Forever starts now!!!” they captioned a photo of themselves.
Scott proposed over the weekend during a family trip to Scotland, according to a report from People.
The two met in 2019 while filming a segment of “Carpool Karaoke” with their siblings, Scott’s brother and co-host, Drew, and Deschanel’s sister, actress Emily Deschanel.
Deschanel later appeared on HGTV’s “Celebrity IOU” with the Scott brothers in 2020. Two years later, the couple shared photos of their newly-renovated LA home together in a feature for Scott’s Drew + Jonathan Reveal magazine.
The marriage will be Scott’s second and Deschanel’s third.
(HGTV and CNN are both part of Warner Bros. Discovery.)
How to access CTV News as Meta blocks news from platforms in Canada
Canadians who follow CTV News on Facebook and Instagram may have noticed they’ve been blocked from viewing the latest news after the passing of Bill C-18. But you can continue to access our award-winning and trusted content by visiting our digital platforms directly, as well as downloading the CTV News app, signing up for alerts on news that matters to you, and more.
DEVELOPING | Ontario elementary and secondary teachers call for strike vote this fall amid stalled bargaining
Most Ontario elementary and secondary teachers are calling for a strike vote in the fall in an effort to push stalled bargaining with the provincial government forward.
COVID: Study shows impact of hybrid immunity in Canada
A new report shedding light on how the pandemic impacted Canada has found high immunity levels among the population --- but amid speculation that a new COVID-19 variant descended from the Omicron strain could cause a spike in infections, should Canadians be concerned?
Evacuation orders for parts of Northwest Territories; residents airlifted away from threat of wildfires
The Government of the Northwest Territories issued insistent warnings on Monday advising residents to evacuate Hay River, Enterprise, K’atl’odeeche First Nation, Fort Smith and surrounding areas as wildfires spread near the communities.
Convicted murderer in his 80s walks away from N.B. prison, is recaptured by staff
A convicted murderer in his 80s 'walked away' from the N.B. minimum security Dorchester Penitentiary and was recaptured over the weekend, Correctional Service Canada said.
Long way home: Blamed for affordability crisis, Liberals look to pivot on housing
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has taken direct aim at the Liberals for the state of the housing market, highlighting the dramatic increases in home prices, rents and even interest rates. Experts say the housing crisis poses a great risk to the incumbent government in the next election if it doesn't take drastic action soon.
Passenger arrested after flight from Australia to Malaysia returns to Sydney in 'emergency incident'
An airline flight from Australia to Malaysia returned on Monday to Sydney, where a passenger was arrested hours later in what police described as an emergency incident.
Taylor Swift cost breakdown: Thrilled fans to start saving, but say cost of Toronto trip is worth it
Canadian fans who managed to score tickets for one of Taylor Swift's highly anticipated six shows in Toronto have already spent a good chunk of money. Those who live outside the Toronto area are now also budgeting for the cost of travel and accommodation in November 2024.
Coroner to hold inquest into officer cadet's death by suicide at Royal Military College
The Ontario coroner will hold an inquest into the death of an officer cadet who died by suicide while attending Royal Military College last year.
Amid soaring temperatures in B.C., advocates call for rules to keep rental housing cool
Advocates for renters in British Columbia say it's time to consider setting a maximum temperature for rental housing to protect vulnerable tenants from dangerous heat.
They were alone in a fight to survive. Maui residents had moments to make life-or-death choices
Maui residents had just moments to make decisions that would determine whether they lived or died in a race against the flames -- a harrowing, narrow window of time in one of the most horrifying and lethal natural disasters the U.S. has seen in years.
Crews clear roads after mudslide in the Italian Alps coats city streets in muck
Civil protection crews cleared mud-covered roads in an Italian Alpine city Monday after a mountain mudslide sent water, soil and debris pouring into town, bursting riverbanks.
Oprah brings supplies to Maui shelter, calls for more aid to fire-ravaged evacuees
Oprah Winfrey has visited an emergency shelter on the fire-ravaged island of Maui to highlight the plight of evacuees.
Ethiopian airstrike on a town square in the restive Amhara region kills 26, health official says
An airstrike on a crowded town square in Ethiopia's restive Amhara region killed at least 26 people and wounded more than 55 others, a senior health official said Monday, days after authorities asserted that calm had been restored in the area.
Trump assails judge in 2020 election case after she warned him not to make inflammatory remarks
Donald Trump is assailing the federal judge overseeing the election conspiracy case against him, days after she warned him not to make inflammatory statements about the case.
Italy marks 5th anniversary of Morandi bridge collapse with demands for justice for the 43 killed
Italy on Monday marked the fifth anniversary of the collapse of Genoa's Morandi Bridge with a minute of silence and demands for justice for the 43 people who died in what authorities say was an example of greed-fuelled negligence.
Singh mum on preferred target for net-zero grid as Alberta, Sask. NDP split on date
New Democrats in two Western provinces are split over the Liberal government's goal of a net-zero electricity grid by 2035, with the leader of the federal party keeping quiet on his own preferred timeline.
Recently shuffled federal cabinet to hold three-day retreat in Prince Edward Island
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says a three-day federal cabinet retreat that is set to take place in Prince Edward Island next week will focus on the economy and affordability issues.
National security committee submits classified report about RCMP federal policing
A committee of parliamentarians that oversees national security has submitted a report to the prime minister about the RCMP's federal policing mandate.
2 more caffeinated drinks recalled for not meeting caution label requirements: CFIA
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says it has issued a recall for two more caffeinated drinks for not meeting caution label requirements.
6 dessert cup brands recalled due to possible bacteria contamination
Multiple brands of a dessert cup are being recalled in Canada and the United States over a possible bacteria contamination.
AI fears overblown? Theoretical physicist calls chatbots 'glorified tape recorders'
The public’s anxiety over new AI technology is misguided, according to theoretical physicist Michio Kaku.
Could AI help predict the next pandemic?
While AI was used to detect and warn people about the latest pandemic, the same technology could lead to the spread of misinformation if the proper guardrails aren't in place, the founder of a Canadian company that was among the first to detect COVID-19 says.
Clarence Avant, 'Black Godfather' of entertainment, and benefactor of athletes and politicians, dies
Clarence Avant, the manager, entrepreneur, facilitator and adviser who helped launch or guide the careers of Quincy Jones, Bill Withers and many others and came to be known as the 'Black Godfather' of entertainment and beyond has died at 92.
Canadians want to spend less on back-to-school shopping this year, survey finds
Canadians' spending habits and intentions for back-to-school are changing, a new survey by the Retail Council of Canada has found.
Hustle culture's not your fault. If you don't want to live this way anymore, here's what to do
Treating work as a religion has become the norm. If you don’t want to live this way, an author has some advice.
Don't expect quick fixes in 'red-teaming' of AI models. Security was an afterthought
White House officials concerned by AI chatbots' potential for societal harm and the Silicon Valley powerhouses rushing them to market are heavily invested in a three-day competition ending Sunday at the DefCon hacker convention in Las Vegas.
Winnipegger cracks 75-year-old bookstore safe
A Winnipeg Transit driver with a knack for safe-cracking is being celebrated after unlocking a mysterious old safe in a Baltimore book store last week.
Popular weight-loss drugs like Wegovy may raise risk of complications under anesthesia
Patients who take blockbuster drugs like Wegovy or Ozempic for weight loss may face life-threatening complications if they need surgery or other procedures that require empty stomachs for anesthesia. This summer's guidance to halt the medication for up to a week may not go far enough, either.
Why this viral photo of the world's largest cruise ship is polarizing opinion
The world’s largest cruise ship hasn’t welcomed a single passenger aboard yet, but it’s already set the internet on fire.
Maple Leafs prospect Rodion Amirov dies at 21
Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Rodion Amirov has died at age 21, two years after he was diagnosed with a brain tumour, his agent confirmed Monday.
Neymar set for Saudi move after Al Hilal agree near-$100M transfer fee with PSG
Neymar is set to complete a move to the Saudi Pro League after Al Hilal agreed a reported 90 million euros ($98 million) transfer fee with Paris Saint-Germain on Monday.
Real Madrid signs goalkeeper Kepa on loan from Chelsea after Courtois injury
Real Madrid has signed goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga on loan from Chelsea to help make up for the absence of the injured Thibaut Courtois, the Spanish club said Monday.
Toyota recalls thousands of Tundra vehicles in Canada, U.S. due to issue with plastic fuel tube
Toyota says certain 2022 and 2023 models of its Tundra and Tundra Hybrid vehicles are under a safety recall due to the risk of a fuel leak from a faulty tube, posing a potential fire hazard.
10,000 Kia cars, SUVs recalled; drivers told to park away from buildings due to fire risk
Transport Canada has issued a recall for three Kia vehicle models and the company is urging drivers to park away from buildings due to a fire risk.
Unifor, Detroit Three to kick off contract talks with official handshakes
Unifor and the Detroit Three automakers are set to kick off talks today for the next three-year contracts for autoworkers.