TARRYTOWN, N.Y. -- A Pekingese named Wasabi has won best in show at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show.

Wasabi came out on top of a finalist pack that also included a whippet, a French bulldog, an old English sheepdog, a German shorthaired pointer, a Samoyed and a West Highland white terrier.

Altogether, 2,500 champion dogs entered the show, considered the nation's most prestigious canine event.

It underwent big changes this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, moving out of New York City for the first time since its 1877 founding.

This year's show was held outdoors at an estate in suburban Tarrytown, and it happened in June instead of February.