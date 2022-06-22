'The Umbrella Academy' ties Elliot Page's journey into third season

'The Umbrella Academy' ties Elliot Page's journey into third season

Elliot Page as Viktor Hargreeves in 'The Umbrella Academy' season 3 on Netflix. (Netflix/CNN) Elliot Page as Viktor Hargreeves in 'The Umbrella Academy' season 3 on Netflix. (Netflix/CNN)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social