The Emmy Awards: A guide to how to watch, who you'll see, and why it was delayed

Singer Sinead O'Connor's cause of death revealed by coroner
Irish singer-songwriter Sinead O'Connor died from 'natural causes' in July, a coroner said Tuesday. The 56-year-old was found unresponsive at a home in southeast London on July 26.
The 2023 Emmy Awards are arriving in 2024. Hollywood's two strikes meant a four-month delay for television's annual celebration of itself. But both have now been resolved and the show will go on. Here's a look at the telecast, the ceremony, and the series and stars up for awards.
The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards will be held on the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, Monday night at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Anthony Anderson will host. It will be telecast live on the Fox network starting at 8 p.m. Eastern, and available to stream the following day on Hulu.
Fox is taking its turn this year in an annual rotation between the four networks. Anderson, who was nominated for lead actor in a comedy seven times for his work on ABC’s “black-ish," is a first-time Emmys host, although he's hosted the NAACP Image Awards eight times.
He also has a fresh connection to Fox — his new game show “We Are Family” premiered in early January.
Now with a TV-themed name, downtown LA's Peacock Theater, formerly the Microsoft Theater and the Nokia Theatre, has been the go-to home for the Emmys since 2008.
As is typical at the Emmys, HBO shows dominated the nominations when they were announced way back in July. The top three nominees — “Succession” with 27, “The Last of Us” with 24, and “The White Lotus” with 23 — were all from the gilded cable channel.
“The Last of Us” comes in with a big head start on the grand total after winning eight at the Creative Arts Emmys, which are held about a week before the main ceremony. The dystopian video-game adaption won best guest actor and guest actress in a drama for memorable one-episode performances from Nick Offerman and Storm Reid. And it dominated in the technical categories, winning best visual effects and best prosthetic makeup for its fungus-faced walking dead.
Nick Offerman poses in the press room with the award for outstanding guest actor in a drama series for "The Last Of Us - Long, Long Time" during night one of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
“White Lotus” took four trophies at the Creative Arts Emmys, winning for its music, its casting and its hairstyling.
“Succession” came up empty, but the fourth and final season of the show about a generationally dysfunctional family of one-percenters could still dominate in major categories on Monday. It's probably still the favorite for best drama, which it has won at two of the past three Emmys, and the acting categories are overloaded with its ensemble cast. Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong and Kieran Culkin are all up for best actor in a drama, four more men from the show are up for best supporting actor and Sarah Snook got a best actress nomination.
“The White Lotus” managed to get five nominees in the supporting actress category, including Jennifer Coolidge and Aubrey Plaza.
And if voters' affection continues for “The Last of Us” it could also win best drama; its stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey are nominated in the lead acting categories.
“The Bear," nominated in comedy categories despite being heavy on drama, won four Emmys at the Creative Arts ceremonies and is nominated for 13 overall. “Ted Lasso," which won two, was tops among comedies with 21 overall nominations for its final season. The Emmys have loved the Apple TV+ soccer series since its kickoff. It won best comedy series and best actor for Jason Sudeikis in each of its first two seasons and is nominated to threepeat in both categories.
Hollywood's historic work stoppage among writers and actors, both essential to the Emmys, meant the show had a rare delay for an unprecedented four months.
Leaders of the Television Academy were among those breathing a sigh of relief when actors voted to approve their new strike-ending contract on Dec. 5 and put a period on the entire stoppage.
With an autumn show date based around the traditional broadcast TV season, the Emmys have for years had some quirks based on the far more scattered schedule of cable and streaming. The delay makes those oddities even odder.
To give one example, the nominations for “The Bear" are for its first season, even though the awards will be handed out six months after its second season dropped. (Sunday's Golden Globes heaped awards on “The Bear” — for its standout second season.)
In another anomaly, by the time of the ceremony, all the winners will have been established, the metaphorical envelopes sitting unopened for more than four months. That's because the Television Academy wanted at least the voting to be the same as always, so its approximately 20,000 members had to cast their ballots by Aug. 28.
The January date puts the Emmys within the rest of Hollywood's awards season, a week after the Golden Globes and about six weeks before the Screen Actors Guild Awards — both ceremonies that honor television along with movies.
The delay is the first time the Emmys have been postponed since 2001, when the 9/11 attacks came just five days before the planned ceremony. That ceremony would end up being held in November.
A Texas low storm system is bringing messy weather to parts of Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada, while another storm batters the West Coast. Here's where snow, wind and rain are expected.
While on vacation in Edmonton, the Havens family received a motion alert from the back-door camera at their home in Coleman in the Crowsnest Pass...
Luke Chiasson and his partner couldn't afford a down payment on a house, so they “took matters into their own hands” and converted an old school bus into a mobile apartment.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says improving air defence is a top priority for his country in the new year, but getting air defence systems onto the battlefield has been slow.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada could list the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist entity.
Kate, the Princess of Wales, has always let her clothes do the talking, and royal commentator Afua Hagan noticed these style statements are getting louder and more self assured as she grows into her role as the Princess of Wales.
A bomb stuck to a minivan exploded in Afghanistan's capital of Kabul on Tuesday, killing at least three civilians and wounding four others, a Taliban official said.
An explosion at a historic Texas hotel in Fort Worth on Monday blew out windows, littered downtown streets with large piles of debris from the building and injured 21 people, including one person who is in critical condition, authorities said.
An Iranian man is challenging the federal government's decision to deny him a permit to study at a Montreal university because he is considered a danger to the security of Canada.
Two Palestinian sisters in Newfoundland are among families across Canada applying for a limited number of special visas they hope will rescue their loved ones from the Israel-Hamas war.
Colleagues of a former WestJet pilot who was found dead last year held a celebration of life at the Calgary International Airport on Monday.
The RCMP have failed to meet a self-imposed deadline to detail how they plan to implement recommendations from the inquiry into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting.
More than 16,000 hydro customers were without power on Vancouver Island and the southern Gulf Islands Tuesday morning as strong winds ravaged British Columbia's South Coast.
Gabriel Attal was named Tuesday as France’s youngest-ever prime minister, as President Emmanuel Macron seeks a fresh start for the rest of his term amid growing political pressure from the far right.
With Donald Trump present for the first time in months, federal appeals court judges in Washington expressed deep skepticism Tuesday that the former U.S. president was immune from prosecution on charges that he plotted to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
More than 60 heads of state and government and hundreds of business leaders are coming to Switzerland to discuss the biggest global challenges during the World Economic Forum's annual gathering next week, ranging from Israeli President Isaac Herzog to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
A Danish appeals court on Tuesday upheld guilty verdicts for three members of an Iranian separatist group convicted of promoting terror in Iran and gathering information for an unnamed Saudi intelligence service.
Russia's national elections commission on Tuesday registered the Communist Party's candidate to compete with President Vladimir Putin in the March election that Putin is all but certain to win.
A third proposed class-action lawsuit has been filed over salmonella-tainted cantaloupes that have sickened people across Canada.
A senator who pushed for people with mental illness to be able to seek a medically assisted death says the federal government must decide whether it will 'allow all Canadians' their choice of end-of-life care.
In a trailblazing new study, researchers have discovered bottled water sold in stores can contain 10 to 100 times more bits of plastic than previously estimated — nanoparticles so infinitesimally tiny they cannot be seen under a microscope.
The first U.S. moon landing attempt in more than 50 years appeared to be doomed after a private company's spacecraft developed a "critical" fuel leak just hours after Monday's launch.
Parts of Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, P.E.I., Nova Scotia and Newfoundland will experience a total solar eclipse on the afternoon of April 8, 2024. Most Canadians haven't had a chance to see the 'extremely rare astronomical event' since 1979.
CES 2024 kicks off in Las Vegas this week. The multi-day trade event, put on by the Consumer Technology Association, is set to feature swaths of the latest advances and gadgets across personal tech, transportation, health care, sustainability and more -- with burgeoning uses of artificial intelligence almost everywhere you look.
The Golden Globe Awards likes to think of itself as the party of the year, but instead of a debauched, champagne-fuelled romp, it can sometimes feel more like a strange high school reunion for the extremely famous.
A new survey suggests that most Canadians are pessimistic about the outlook of the economy in 2024, as well as their own finances.
The Canada Energy Regulator will hear arguments Friday from the company building the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion on its request for a pipeline variance.
Canada's anti-money laundering agency is increasing its reliance on artificial intelligence to detect suspicious transactions, betting the use of the latest technology will help better fight financial crimes, a top official said.
When retired postman Rodney Holbrook set up cameras to try to find out who was tidying his shed almost every night, he found an unexpected helper scurrying around his workbench.
Kate, the Princess of Wales, has always let her clothes do the talking, and royal commentator Afua Hagan noticed these style statements are getting louder and more self assured as she grows into her role as the Princess of Wales.
Amongst the florally flourished floats sailing through Pasadena, Cal. as part of the iconic Rose Parade was a teenage bagpiper from Manitoba.
The former president of a top-division soccer team in Turkiye told a court on Tuesday that he regretted attacking a referee at the end of a league game but denied threatening to kill him.
Thierry Henry, who won the 1998 World Cup and the 2000 European Championship with France and is Arsenal's all-time highest scorer, has opened up about the fact he 'must have been in depression' during his soccer career.
The Toronto Maple Leafs have inked an eight-year contract extension with forward William Nylander.
Canadian officials are meeting representatives of Honda Motor this week, a government source said, following a news report that the carmaker was considering building an almost US$13.9 billion electric vehicle plant in the country.
Ford is recalling about 20,000 F-150 pickup trucks in Canada over an issue with certain rear axle bolts, which could increase the risk of 'injury or crash.'
A new poll by the CAA suggests many Canadians are worried about speeding in residential neighbourhoods, but that doesn't mean they're slowing down.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.