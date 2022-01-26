Spotify is removing the discography of Canadian rocker Neil Young after he demanded it be taken off the platform over concerns with its connection to vaccine misinformation and comedian Joe Rogan’s podcast.

In a statement to CTVNews.ca, a Spotify spokesperson said the company regrets Young’s decision “but hope[s] to welcome him back soon.”

“We want all the world’s music and audio content to be available to Spotify users,” the statement reads, “With that comes great responsibility in balancing both safety for listeners and freedom for creators. We have detailed content policies in place and we’ve removed over 20,000 podcast episodes related to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.”

Young had previously penned an open letter demanding the change.

