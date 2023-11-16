Sean 'Diddy' Combs accused of years of rape and abuse by singer Cassie in lawsuit
Sean "Diddy" Combs, was accused in a lawsuit Thursday of subjecting R&B singer Cassie to a yearslong relationship that included beatings and rape.
Cassie, whose legal name is Casandra Ventura, alleged in the suit filed against the producer and music mogul in New York federal court that Combs brought her into his "ostentatious, fast-paced, and drug-fueled lifestyle" not long after she met him and signed to his label when she was 19 and he was 37 in 2005.
Attorney Ben Brafman said Combs "vehemently denies" the allegations.
Ventura, now 37 herself, said Combs, now 54, began the pattern of abuse began as soon as their relationship did.
The suit alleges that, "prone to uncontrollable rage," he subjected her to "savage" beatings in which he punched, kicked and stomped her. It alleges he plied her with drugs, and forced her to have sex with other men while he masturbated and filmed them.
The suit says that as she was trying to end the relationship in 2018, Combs forced her into her Los Angeles home and raped her.
"After years in silence and darkness, I am finally ready to tell my story, and to speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships," Ventura said in a statement.
The Associated Press does not typically name people who say they have been sexually abused unless they come forward publicly as Ventura has.
Brafman called the allegations "lies."
"For the past six months, Mr. Combs has been subjected to Ms. Ventura's persistent demand of $30 million, under the threat of writing a damaging book about their relationship, which was unequivocally rejected as blatant blackmail," he said in a statement. "Despite withdrawing her initial threat, Ms. Ventura has now resorted to filing a lawsuit riddled with baseless and outrageous lies, aiming to tarnish Mr. Combs's reputation and seeking a payday."
Ventura's lawyer Douglas Wigdor responded in a statement that Combs offered her "eight figures to silence her and prevent her the filing of this lawsuit. She rejected his efforts and decided to give a voice to all woman who suffer in silence."
Combs is among the most influential hip-hop producers and executives of the past three decades.
He and Ventura began dating in 2007 and had an on-and-off relationship for more than a decade.
She became known for the Ryan Leslie-produced hit single "Me & U," which secured the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop songs chart in 2006. The song was the lead single of her only studio album, which was self-titled.
As an actor, she has appeared in several television and films projects including Fox's "Empire," "Step Up 2:The Streets" and "Spenser Confidential."
Combs built one of hip-hop's biggest empires, blazing a trail with several entities attached to his famous name. He is the founder of Bad Boy Records and a three-time Grammy winner who has worked with a slew of top-tier artists including Notorious B.I.G., Mary J. Blige, Usher, Lil Kim, Faith Evans and 112.
The mogul created the fashion clothing line Sean John, launched the Revolt TV channel with a focus on music, and produced the reality show "Making the Band" for MTV.
This year, he released his fifth studio album "The Love Album: Off the Grid," which earned two Grammy nominations this month.
The lawsuit cites a speech Combs gave while receiving a lifetime achievement honor at the BET Awards in 2022, in which he thanked Ventura for "holding me down in the dark times, love."
The suit says, "The truth, however, is that Cassie -- Ms. Casandra Ventura -- was held down by Mr. Combs and endured over a decade of his violent behavior and disturbed demands."
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'I feel my mother's spirit in me': Son of Vivian Silver reflects on his mother's push for peace
It’s been merely days since his mother Vivian Silver was confirmed killed in Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel, but Yonatan Zeigen says coping with her loss has been easier to do knowing how strongly her cause resonated with people. He says it’s also made him reflect on the need for a lasting solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs accused of years of rape and abuse by singer Cassie in lawsuit
Sean 'Diddy' Combs, was accused in a lawsuit Thursday of subjecting R&B singer Cassie to a yearslong relationship that included beatings and rape.
Former Canadian soldier fined $4K, given severe reprimand for anti-vax videos
A former Canadian soldier and veteran of the wars in Bosnia and Afghanistan was fined $4,000 and given a severe reprimand Thursday for publicly defying the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for Armed Forces members.
Federal court quashes cabinet order underlying single-use plastics ban
The Federal Court has quashed a cabinet order that listed plastic manufactured items as toxic under Canada's environmental protection law, saying the category was too broad and the government overstepped its constitutional bounds. The decision has implications for the government's ban of some single-use plastic items, including straws, grocery bags and take-out containers.
Snoop Dogg, known worldwide for his cannabis enthusiasm, says he's 'giving up smoke'
It's the end of an era -- after decades of making it a staple of his persona, Snoop Dogg might be dropping his weed-smoking habit like it’s hot.
TREND LINE Trudeau's Liberals trailing Poilievre's Conservatives in ballot tracking, power index: Nanos
It's been months of headlines touting tanking polling numbers for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and climbing support for Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre. But what does a long-term look at party standings show? And is it too late for the trend lines to turn around?
Gatineau man alleges he was beaten by police, racially profiled by CATSA at Edmonton International Airport
A Gatineau man is alleging he was beaten by RCMP officers and racially profiled by the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) at the Edmonton International Airport in April.
Caught on camera: Moose rescued from barbed wire fence in southern Alberta
A southern Alberta man and his son are guaranteed to be on Santa's 'nice' list this year after freeing a young moose that had become tangled in a barbed wire fence.
Thousands of Starbucks workers go on a one-day strike on one of the chain's busiest days of year
Workers at more than 200 U.S. Starbucks locations walked off the job Thursday in what organizers said was the largest strike yet in the 2-year-old effort to unionize the company's stores.
Canada
-
Gatineau man alleges he was beaten by police, racially profiled by CATSA at Edmonton International Airport
A Gatineau man is alleging he was beaten by RCMP officers and racially profiled by the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) at the Edmonton International Airport in April.
-
Former Canadian soldier fined $4K, given severe reprimand for anti-vax videos
A former Canadian soldier and veteran of the wars in Bosnia and Afghanistan was fined $4,000 and given a severe reprimand Thursday for publicly defying the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for Armed Forces members.
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS London, Ont. attacker Nathaniel Veltman guilty of all charges; judge to decide if killer is a terrorist
A Windsor, Ont. jury has returned five guilty verdicts to Nathaniel Veltman for the June 2021 attack on a Muslim family. Whether or not its terrorism is now in the hands of the judge, Justice Renee Pomerance.
-
'I feel my mother's spirit in me': Son of Vivian Silver reflects on his mother's push for peace
It’s been merely days since his mother Vivian Silver was confirmed killed in Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel, but Yonatan Zeigen says coping with her loss has been easier to do knowing how strongly her cause resonated with people. He says it’s also made him reflect on the need for a lasting solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
-
Young girl dead after accident at Manitoba Hutterite colony school
A nine-year-old girl has died following what school officials describe as a tragic accident during a game of hide and seek at a school on a Hutterite colony.
-
Caught on camera: Moose rescued from barbed wire fence in southern Alberta
A southern Alberta man and his son are guaranteed to be on Santa's 'nice' list this year after freeing a young moose that had become tangled in a barbed wire fence.
World
-
Demonstrators demanding a cease-fire in Gaza shut down bridges in Boston and San Francisco
Demonstrators seeking a cease-fire in Gaza blocked bridges on both sides of the U.S. on Thursday, including a major span into San Francisco during a global trade summit involving President Joe Biden and other world leaders.
-
UN Security Council adopts resolution calling for urgent humanitarian pauses and corridors in Gaza
The U.N. Security Council on Wednesday adopted its first resolution since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war, calling for 'urgent and extended humanitarian pauses' in Gaza to address the escalating crisis for Palestinian civilians during Israel's aerial and ground attacks.
-
Canadian man who attacked Pelosi's husband convicted of federal assault and attempted kidnapping charges
A jury on Thursday convicted the Canadian man who broke into former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco home last year of federal charges for seeking to hold her hostage and attacking her husband with a hammer.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Live updates: Gaza loses communications due to lack of fuel, Israel signals forces may move south
A dire fuel shortage in the Gaza Strip has shut down all internet and phone networks, the main Palestinian telecom provider said Thursday, effectively cutting off the besieged territory from the outside world.
-
Chicago commuter train crashes into rail equipment, more than 20 injured, some seriously: officials
A Chicago commuter train collided with rail equipment Thursday morning, injuring more than 20 people, some of them critically, fire officials said.
-
Mistrial declared after federal jury deadlocks in trial of ex-officer in deadly Breonna Taylor raid
Jurors failed to reach a unanimous verdict on federal civil rights charges Thursday in the trial of a former Louisville police officer charged in the police raid that killed Breonna Taylor, prompting the judge to declare a mistrial.
Politics
-
TREND LINE
TREND LINE Trudeau's Liberals trailing Poilievre's Conservatives in ballot tracking, power index: Nanos
It's been months of headlines touting tanking polling numbers for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and climbing support for Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre. But what does a long-term look at party standings show? And is it too late for the trend lines to turn around?
-
Federal court quashes cabinet order underlying single-use plastics ban
The Federal Court has quashed a cabinet order that listed plastic manufactured items as toxic under Canada's environmental protection law, saying the category was too broad and the government overstepped its constitutional bounds. The decision has implications for the government's ban of some single-use plastic items, including straws, grocery bags and take-out containers.
-
At sprawling San Fran APEC summit, Canada opts for more intimate, one-on-one approach
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau embraced a more intimate form of Pacific Rim diplomacy Thursday as he sat down with several world leaders on the margins of a sprawling international summit in California.
Health
-
Cancer patients and survivors gather to talk about the future of 'precision medicine'
Precision medicine is an approach tailoring treatment for individual cancer patients, taking into account the genetic make-up of each tumour and the personal characteristics of each person. For some Canadians, it's been life-changing.
-
Gene therapy for sickle cell and thalassemia gets approval in the U.K., a world first
Britain's medicines regulator has authorized the world's first gene therapy treatment for sickle cell disease, in a move that could offer relief to thousands of people with the crippling disease in the U.K.
-
8 cases of Salmonella linked to recalled cantaloupe in B.C., officials say
The B.C. Centre for Disease Control says eight cases of a rare strain of Salmonella in the province have been linked to imported cantaloupes subject to a Health Canada recall.
Sci-Tech
-
How to spot the lost NASA tool bag orbiting Earth
NASA astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O’Hara were conducting a spacewalk outside of the International Space Station on Nov. 1 when a bag of tools drifted away from them and into space. The bag is now in orbit around Earth, and you might be able to spot it with a pair of binoculars.
-
Russian court fines Google for failing to store personal data on its users
A Moscow court on Tuesday fined Google for failing to store personal data on its Russian users, the latest in a series of fines on the U.S. tech giant amid tensions between the Kremlin and the West over the fighting in Ukraine.
-
Nepal bans TikTok and says it disrupts social harmony
Nepal's government decided to ban the popular social media app TikTok on Monday, saying it was disrupting 'social harmony' in the country.
Entertainment
-
Sean 'Diddy' Combs accused of years of rape and abuse by singer Cassie in lawsuit
Sean 'Diddy' Combs, was accused in a lawsuit Thursday of subjecting R&B singer Cassie to a yearslong relationship that included beatings and rape.
-
OPINION
OPINION 5 things the new season of 'The Crown' got wrong -- and 1 thing it got right
After a roller-coaster year for the Royal Family, the arrival of the ever-popular series 'The Crown' on streaming giant Netflix was always going to ruffle a few feathers, writes royal commentator Afua Hagan in a column for CTVNews.ca.
-
'Dances With Wolves' actor asks Nevada Supreme Court to drop all charges
The lawyer for Nathan Chasing Horse has asked the Nevada Supreme Court to drop all charges against the 'Dances With Wolves' actor and self-described medicine man.
Business
-
Thousands of Starbucks workers go on a one-day strike on one of the chain's busiest days of year
Workers at more than 200 U.S. Starbucks locations walked off the job Thursday in what organizers said was the largest strike yet in the 2-year-old effort to unionize the company's stores.
-
CMHC says annual pace of housing starts in October up 1 per cent from September
Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the annual pace of housing starts for October ticked up from September.
-
Tech giant Amazon's first Canadian wind farm project to be located in Alberta
Announcement of a new wind farm marks Amazon's fourth renewable energy project in Canada and comes on the heels of the recent opening of the company's Travers Solar Project, which is also located in southern Alberta and is the largest solar farm ever constructed in Canada.
Lifestyle
-
The 'world's skinniest hotel' can only fit one room per floor
A new hotel in Indonesia is trying to nab the title of being the 'world's skinniest.' But its creator says the project isn’t just about trying to set a world record – it’s about getting international attention for the small town he calls home.
-
Plant-based meat is a simple solution to climate woes, if more people would eat it
If half of U.S. animal-based food was replaced with plant-based substitutes by 2030, the reduction in emissions for that year would be the equivalent of taking 47.5 million vehicles off the road, a new study finds.
-
UK experts recommend chickenpox shot for kids for the first time, decades after other countries
An expert scientific committee advising the British government recommended for the first time Tuesday that children should be immunized with the chickenpox vaccine -- decades after the shots were made widely available in other countries, including the U.S., Canada and Australia.
Sports
-
Max Verstappen: Las Vegas GP '99% show, 1% sporting event'
Three-time world champion Max Verstappen has been an outspoken critic of this week's Las Vegas Grand Prix, voicing his displeasure with everything from the layout of the track to the late start times to the pomp and circumstance around the event.
-
Eastern Ontario youth hockey player saved by neck guard
The governing body for amateur hockey in eastern Ontario says a youth hockey player was saved by a neck guard after being cut by a skate
-
MP Jenny Kwan tells federal immigration minister to help Erin Brooks surf for Canada
Member of Parliament Jenny Kwan is calling on the federal government to help surfer Erin Brooks compete for Canada in next summer's Olympic Games.
Autos
-
Parkland strikes electric vehicle station funding deal with Infrastructure Bank
More electric vehicle charging stations are on the way as the Canada Infrastructure Bank says it has signed a second funding deal to expand fast-charging options. The federal Crown corporation says it will provide up to $210 million in loans to help Parkland Corp. expand its charging network by upwards of 2,000 fast-charging ports.
-
General Motors becomes 1st of Detroit automakers to seal deal with unionized workers
United Auto Workers union members have voted to approve a new contract with General Motors, making the company the first Detroit automaker to get a ratified deal that could end a contentious labor dispute and a series of punishing strikes.
-
Ford production workers at Kentucky, Louisville vote against new labour deal
Production workers at Ford's Louisville assembly and Kentucky truck plants have voted against the tentative labour agreement, while skilled trades workers voted in favour, the local chapter of the United Auto Workers said on Monday.