Ryan Reynolds goes through range of emotions in FA Cup match

FILE - Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort meet Wrexham Soccer team co owners, US actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney and players during their visit to Wrexham Association Football Club's Racecourse Ground, in Wrexham, England, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. The Hollywood owners of Wrexham are still learning the vernacular of British soccer. They don’t need any advice, though, in setting the scene for this weekend’s FA Cup match against second-division Sheffield United. (Arthur Edwards/Pool Photo via AP, File) FILE - Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort meet Wrexham Soccer team co owners, US actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney and players during their visit to Wrexham Association Football Club's Racecourse Ground, in Wrexham, England, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. The Hollywood owners of Wrexham are still learning the vernacular of British soccer. They don’t need any advice, though, in setting the scene for this weekend’s FA Cup match against second-division Sheffield United. (Arthur Edwards/Pool Photo via AP, File)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russian shelling leaves 3 dead, 6 wounded in Ukrainian city of Kherson

Friends and volunteers gathered Sunday at Kyiv's St Sophia's Cathedral to say goodbye to Andrew Bagshaw, who was killed in Ukraine while trying to evacuate people from a front-line town. This comes as Russian forces heavily shelled the city of Kherson, killing three people and wounding six others, the regional administration said.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social