Ryan Reynolds, Catherine O'Hara among stars set for special Canadian Screen Awards
"Deadpool" actor Ryan Reynolds has RSVP'd for this year's Canadian Screen Awards, assuring the Toronto bash some high-voltage star power.
Reynolds says in a release from gala organizers that he's grateful to learn he's won a humanitarian prize and is "excited to accept the award in person this April."
The A-lister is among special honourees including Marvel's "Shang-Chi" star Simu Liu who is getting the Radius Award for global success, and "SCTV" and "Schitt's Creek" star Catherine O'Hara, who is getting an icon award for exceptional, ongoing contributions to the industry.
The Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television says former CTV anchor Lisa LaFlamme will receive the Gordon Sinclair Award for her "exceptional body of work in broadcast journalism," while Pierre Bruneau, longtime news anchor with Quebec network TVA, is getting a lifetime achievement award.
The special awards are a forerunner to the annual weeklong event recognizing the best in homegrown film, television and screen-based media.
Nominees for the Canadian Screen Awards will be announced Feb. 22, with awards set to be handed out April 11 to 16.
Other honours include an acting award for veteran film and TV star Peter MacNeill, a changemaker award for Citytv's "Cityline" host Tracy Moore, and the academy board of directors' tribute for actor-producer Jennifer Podemski and late filmmaker Paul Pope.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 18, 2023
Ottawa sending 200 Canadian-made armoured vehicles as defence minister visits Ukraine
Defence Minister Anita Anand used a visit to Ukraine on Wednesday to announce that Canada is sending another 200 armoured vehicles to help with the embattled country's defence against Russian invaders.
Polar vortex brings Mars-like cold to Russia, could hit Canada next: meteorologists
The polar vortex hovering over Siberia has generated the coldest temperature on Earth so far this year, and according to meteorologists, it could be headed to Canada next.
Eligible Albertans can apply for $600 affordability payments starting today
The payments, intended to help offset inflationary pressures, will be received in monthly instalments of $100.
'Just unacceptable': Air Canada forgets passenger's customized wheelchair in Toronto
An Ontario man is struggling to get around while on vacation in Chile after Air Canada forgot his customized wheelchair in Toronto.
Nova Scotia announces additional resources to alleviate pressure on ERs
Nova Scotia has announced extra resources to alleviate the pressure on strained emergency departments at a cost of 'tens of millions' of dollars, although an exact figure wasn’t provided.
Microsoft cuts 10,000 jobs, about 5 per cent of global workforce
Microsoft is cutting 10,000 workers, almost 5 per cent of its workforce, in response to 'macroeconomic conditions and changing customer priorities.'
World is in a 'sorry state,' UN chief warns at Davos
The world is in a 'sorry state' because of myriad interlinked challenges including climate change and Russia's war in Ukraine that are 'piling up like cars in a chain reaction crash,' the UN chief said at the World Economic Forum's meeting Wednesday.
Church of England refuses to back same-sex marriage
The Church of England said Wednesday it will allow blessings for same-sex, civil marriages for the first time but same-sex couples still will not be allowed to marry in its churches.
Ukraine helicopter crash kills interior minister, others
Ukraine's interior minister died Wednesday in a helicopter crash near the capital that killed more than a dozen other people, including children, authorities said.
