    • Renowned Canadian musician and former April Wine singer Myles Goodwyn dead at 75

    Myles Goodwyn of April Wine poses for a portrait while promoting his new memoir, just Between You and Me, in Toronto, Friday, November 25, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Galit Rodan Myles Goodwyn of April Wine poses for a portrait while promoting his new memoir, just Between You and Me, in Toronto, Friday, November 25, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Galit Rodan

    Myles Goodwyn, the award-winning Canadian singer and songwriter who shot to stardom as the former lead singer of April Wine, has died at age 75.

    His publicist Eric Alper says Goodwyn died earlier today in Halifax.

    No cause of death was announced.

    Alper describes Goodwyn as one of the great songwriters of the classic rock era, who helped propel April Wine to international success.

    The band formed in Halifax in 1969 and went on to sell over 10 million recordings worldwide.

    Alper says Goodwyn stepped away from the band earlier this year but continued to perform live until not long before his death.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 3, 2023.

