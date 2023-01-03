Reno mayor: Actor Jeremy Renner was helping stranded car when hurt
Actor Jeremy Renner was assisting a stranded motorist when he was injured over the weekend in a snow-plow accident in the mountains on the edge of Reno, according to the city's mayor.
Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve said the 51-year-old "Avengers" star was trying to help a stranded car outside his home on the side of a snowy mountain on New Year's Day when he was run over by his own vehicle. The accident left Renner in critical but stable condition with chest and orthopedic injuries.
"He was helping someone stranded in the snow," Schieve told the Reno Gazette-Journal Monday night. She said she and the actor are friends and that she was called about the accident shortly after it happened Sunday morning near the Mt. Rose Highway that connects Reno to Lake Tahoe.
"He is always helping others," she told the newspaper.
The Washoe County sheriff's office said in a statement Sunday that deputies responded to a report of a traumatic injury in the area of the Mt. Rose Highway at about 9 a.m. Sunday before Renner was flown by helicopter to a local hospital. A powerful winter storm dumped more than 2 feet (0.6 meters) of snow on the area Saturday night into Sunday morning.
The sheriff's office said at the time Renner was the "only involved party in the incident" and that the office's major accident investigation team was "looking into the circumstances of the incident."
Sheriff Darin Balaam scheduled a news conference at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday "to clarify details regarding" the sheriff's office's response to the accident, the office said in a statement early Tuesday.
A publicist for Renner said in a statement Monday that he suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and remained in critical but stable condition in an intensive care unit following surgery at a Reno hospital.
Renner plays Hawkeye, a sharp-shooting member of the superhero Avengers squad in Marvel's sprawling movie and television universe.
He is a two-time acting Oscar nominee, scoring back-to-back nods for "The Hurt Locker" and "The Town." Renner's portrayal of a bomb disposal specialist in Iraq in 2009's "The Hurt Locker" helped turn him into a household name.
"The Avengers" in 2012 cemented him as part of Marvel's grand storytelling ambitions, with his character appearing in several sequels and getting its own Disney+ series, "Hawkeye."
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Unacceptable': Committee chair says Sunwing, Via Rail must answer for holiday mess
The chair of the House of Commons transport committee is calling on Sunwing Airlines and Via Rail to publicly explain what caused the travel nightmare that plagued thousands of Canadians over the holidays.
How working from home affects household gender roles, based on a new study
A new study shows that among dual-earning couples, both men and women completed more family-related tasks when working from home. However, when wives worked from home, husbands performed less housework. This was not the case for wives when their husbands worked from home.
What are cardiac arrest, heart attack and heart failure?
Not all heart disease is the same. Following Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest, here's a look at the difference.
Sask. woman accused of abducting son, faking death elects to go straight to trial
A Saskatoon woman accused of abducting her child after faking their deaths and illegally crossing the border into the United States has elected to go straight to trial.
Reno mayor: Actor Jeremy Renner was helping stranded car when hurt
Actor Jeremy Renner was assisting a stranded motorist when he was injured over the weekend in a snow-plow accident in the mountains on the edge of Reno, according to the city's mayor.
WATCH LIVE | McCarthy falls short in first vote for U.S. House speaker
Republican leader Kevin McCarthy appeared headed toward a historic defeat in first-round voting Tuesday to become U.S. House speaker, sending the new Congress into a tangle as conservative colleagues opposed his leadership.
Canada welcomed record number of immigrants in 2022
Canada welcomed a record number of immigrants last year, hitting its target of 431,645 new permanent residents and exceeding 2021 numbers, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) said Tuesday.
Idaho slayings suspect agrees to extradition to face charges
A criminology graduate student charged in the November slayings of four University of Idaho students agreed Tuesday to be extradited from Pennsylvania, where he was arrested last week, to face charges in Idaho.
Family of Bills' Damar Hamlin thanks supporters, asks for prayers
The family of Damar Hamlin expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support shown toward the Buffalo Bills safety who suffered cardiac arrest after making a tackle while asking everyone to keep the hospitalized player in their prayers on Tuesday.
Canada
-
Sask. woman accused of abducting son, faking death elects to go straight to trial
A Saskatoon woman accused of abducting her child after faking their deaths and illegally crossing the border into the United States has elected to go straight to trial.
-
Second-degree murder charges laid following Christmas Day apartment fire in Winnipeg
Winnipeg police have charged a man in connection with a Christmas Day apartment fire that killed two people.
-
Ottawa 19-year-old arrested for Twitter threats to Parliament Hill, embassies
A 19-year-old Ottawa man has been arrested for allegedly posting threats on Twitter targeting Parliament Hill, the Department of National Defence and local embassies.
-
Officials to provide update on Hamilton house fire that left 4 dead, including 2 kids
Fire officials are set to provide an update this afternoon on a deadly Hamilton house fire that left two adults and two children dead last week.
-
Canada's 100 highest-paid CEOs made an average of $14.3M in 2021: report
Canada's 100 highest-paid CEOs made an average of $14.3 million in 2021, smashing the previous record of $11.8 million set in 2018, according to the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives (CCPA).
-
Manitoba elections commissioner says Tory leadership fundraiser did not violate rules
An online fundraiser by the losing candidate in the 2021 Manitoba Progressive Conservative leadership race did not violate any financing rules, elections commissioner Bill Bowles has ruled.
World
-
EU, Beijing heading for collision over China's COVID crisis
The European Union and China on Tuesday moved closer to a political standoff over the COVID-19 crisis, with Beijing vehemently rejecting travel restrictions some EU nations have started to impose that could be expanded in coming days.
-
Drone advances in Ukraine could bring dawn of killer robots
Drone advances in Ukraine have accelerated a long-anticipated technology trend that could soon bring the world's first fully autonomous fighting robots to the battlefield, inaugurating a new age of warfare.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | McCarthy falls short in first vote for U.S. House speaker
Republican leader Kevin McCarthy appeared headed toward a historic defeat in first-round voting Tuesday to become U.S. House speaker, sending the new Congress into a tangle as conservative colleagues opposed his leadership.
-
'Not a start the royals want': Upcoming Prince Harry interviews already stirring royal discussion
CTV News Royal Commentator Richard Berthelsen weighs in on Prince Harry’s soon-to-be released interviews ahead of the launch of his memoir.
-
Transgender Missouri inmate scheduled to be executed Tuesday
Nearly 1,600 death row inmates have been put to death in the U.S. since 1977, but an execution scheduled for Tuesday in Missouri will be the first of an openly transgender woman.
-
Suspect in Idaho slayings not expected to fight extradition
A man facing first-degree murder charges in the slayings of four University of Idaho students in November is not expected to fight extradition at a hearing Tuesday in Pennsylvania, where he was captured at his parents' home.
Politics
-
Trudeau and Zelenskyy hold 'substantive conversation' in first official call of new year
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he had a “substantive conversation” with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday.
-
'Unacceptable': Committee chair says Sunwing, Via Rail must answer for holiday mess
The chair of the House of Commons transport committee is calling on Sunwing Airlines and Via Rail to publicly explain what caused the travel nightmare that plagued thousands of Canadians over the holidays.
-
Canada welcomed record number of immigrants in 2022
Canada welcomed a record number of immigrants last year, hitting its target of 431,645 new permanent residents and exceeding 2021 numbers, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) said Tuesday.
Health
-
Sesame joins the major food allergens list, U.S. FDA says
Sesame has joined the list of major food allergens defined by law, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
-
What are cardiac arrest, heart attack and heart failure?
Not all heart disease is the same. Following Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest, here's a look at the difference.
-
How to protect your mental health ahead of 'Blue Monday'
Registered social worker and psychotherapist Vera Cheng shares advice for how Canadians can protect their mental health ahead of 'Blue Monday.' The third Monday of the month, January 16, will mark ‘Blue Monday,’ considered to be the saddest day of the year and a particularly heavy time for some.
Sci-Tech
-
This tech company is clearing out recurring meetings from employee calendars
One tech company is trying to help its employees kick off the new year with a clean slate, or at least an emptier calendar.
-
Facebook considering whether to allow Trump to return, decision expected in 'coming weeks'
Facebook's parent company Meta is considering whether to allow former U.S. president Donald Trump back on to its platforms and is due to announce its decision in the coming weeks, a company spokesperson told CNN on Monday.
-
From 'unidentified' objects to a 'strange light': What pilots reported over Canada in 2022
From 'unidentified' objects to a 'strange light,' Canadian aviation officials received at least 16 unusual reports in 2022, including 11 from pilots flying for Air Canada, WestJet, Virgin Atlantic, United and more.
Entertainment
-
Reno mayor: Actor Jeremy Renner was helping stranded car when hurt
Actor Jeremy Renner was assisting a stranded motorist when he was injured over the weekend in a snow-plow accident in the mountains on the edge of Reno, according to the city's mayor.
-
Kate Bosworth wrote a letter to her younger self for her 40th birthday
Kate Bosworth shared a letter she wrote to her younger self for her 40th birthday in which she advocates for embracing change.
-
Celine Dion snubbed in Rolling Stone's 'Greatest Singers List'
Legendary Quebec chanteuse Celine Dion has been snubbed by Rolling Stone magazine. For many fans, Dion was a glaring omission from the magazine’s ranking of the 200 greatest singers of all time, published Sunday.
Business
-
Canada's 100 highest-paid CEOs made an average of $14.3M in 2021: report
Canada's 100 highest-paid CEOs made an average of $14.3 million in 2021, smashing the previous record of $11.8 million set in 2018, according to the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives (CCPA).
-
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried pleads not guilty to fraud
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried pleaded not guilty in Manhattan federal court Tuesday to charges that he cheated investors and looted customer deposits on his cryptocurrency trading platform as a judge set a tentative trial date for October.
-
S&P/TSX composite up in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets lower
Strength in the industrial and utility sectors helped lead Canada's main stock index higher, while U.S. stock markets fell in late-morning trading to start the year.
Lifestyle
-
How working from home affects household gender roles, based on a new study
A new study shows that among dual-earning couples, both men and women completed more family-related tasks when working from home. However, when wives worked from home, husbands performed less housework. This was not the case for wives when their husbands worked from home.
-
'GOAT,' 'inflection point' and 'quiet quitting' should be banished, annual list says
Michigan's Lake Superior State University has released its annual list, amassed from submissions from around the world, which highlights phrases or words that its judges deem misused, overused -- or simply useless. "GOAT," along with "inflection point," "quiet quitting" and "gaslighting" makes an appearance on the list.
-
Quebec TikTok sensation Nurse John finds humour in health care
An emergency room nurse from the South Shore of Montreal has become a TikTok sensation, with millions of viewers worldwide checking out his funny takes on hospital life.
Sports
-
Bills' Damar Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin was in critical condition early Tuesday after the Bills say his heart stopped following a tackle during the Monday Night Football game, which was indefinitely postponed. Hamlin collapsed on the field during the first quarter of the nationally televised game against the Cincinnati Bengals and was given medical treatment for nearly 20 minutes before being taken to a hospital.
-
Family of Bills' Damar Hamlin thanks supporters, asks for prayers
The family of Damar Hamlin expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support shown toward the Buffalo Bills safety who suffered cardiac arrest after making a tackle while asking everyone to keep the hospitalized player in their prayers on Tuesday.
-
What happened to Damar Hamlin?
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest after making a tackle during Monday night's game, causing the NFL to suspend a pivotal game against the Cincinnati Bengals that quickly lost significance in the aftermath of a scary scene that unfolded in front of a national television audience.
Autos
-
Hitting record, electric cars sales in Norway near 80 per cent in 2022
Four out of five new cars sold in Norway in 2022 were battery powered, led by Tesla, but some in the industry say new taxes could thwart the country's goal of becoming the first to end the sale of petrol and diesel automobiles by 2025.
-
Tesla deliveries miss estimates due to logistical issues, slowing demand
Tesla Inc. said quarterly deliveries fell short of market estimates on Monday, held back by ongoing logistical issues and growing demand concerns that rounded off a tumultuous 2022 for the Elon Musk-led firm.
-
FIA boss wants to start process for more teams to enter F1
Formula One's governing body is ready to start a process for new teams to enter the championship, president Mohammed Ben Sulayem said on Monday.