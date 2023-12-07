Entertainment

    • Rapper Kodak Black is arrested on cocaine charges in South Florida

    FILE - Kodak Black arrives at the American Music Awards on Nov. 20, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The rapper has been arrested again in South Florida, this time on charges of possessing cocaine, jail records show. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) FILE - Kodak Black arrives at the American Music Awards on Nov. 20, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The rapper has been arrested again in South Florida, this time on charges of possessing cocaine, jail records show. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -

    Rapper Kodak Black has been arrested again in South Florida, this time on charges of possessing cocaine, jail records show.

    The Broward County jail listed Bill Kapri, Kodak Black's legal name, as being in custody Thursday. The jail records say Plantation police charged him with improperly stopping or parking his vehicle, cocaine possession and tampering with evidence.

    Kapri is no stranger to South Florida law enforcement. He was arrested last year on charges of trafficking in oxycodone and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. He was freed on a $75,000 bond, and regular drug testing was a condition of his release.

    Kapri was ordered to drug rehab for 30 days earlier this year after missing a drug test in February and then testing positive for fentanyl several days later, according to court records.

    Then last June a warrant for his arrest was issued after authorities said he didn't show up for a June 9 drug test.

    In January 2021, then-President Donald Trump commuted a three-year federal prison sentence the rapper had for falsifying documents used to buy weapons. Kapri had served about half his sentence.

    As Kodak Black, Kapri has sold more than 30 million singles, with massive hits such as "Super Gremlin," which reached number three on the Billboard Hot 100 last year.

    A phone message left with Kapri's lawyer wasn't immediately returned.

