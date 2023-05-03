Rage Against the Machine, Sheryl Crow and Missy Elliott among Rock Hall inductees

Brad Wilk, Zack de la Rocha and Tom Morello of Rage Against The Machine perform at the United Center on Monday, July 11, 2022, in Chicago. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP) Brad Wilk, Zack de la Rocha and Tom Morello of Rage Against The Machine perform at the United Center on Monday, July 11, 2022, in Chicago. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social