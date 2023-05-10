Prince Harry's lawyer says British tabloid spied on 'industrial scale'
The British publisher of the Daily Mirror apologized for one instance of snooping on Prince Harry but denied his other claims Wednesday, as a trial for one of Harry's phone hacking lawsuits began with the prince's lawyer accusing the newspaper of unlawfully gathering information on "an industrial scale."
The admission that the publisher employed a private investigator for a 2004 article headlined "Sex on the beach with Harry" may only give the Duke of Sussex a taste of satisfaction, though. Since the story in question wasn't one of the nearly 150 that Harry alleges resulted from skulduggery, the disclosure may have little bearing on the verdict.
The seven-week trial that opened in London is Harry's biggest test yet in his legal battle against the British media. He and three others, including two soap opera actors, are suing Mirror Group Newspapers for alleged misuse of private information between 1991 and 2011.
The prince wasn't in court as his attorney, David Sherborne, began his opening statement, saying unlawful acts were "widespread and habitual" by reporters and editors at the Daily Mirror, Sunday Mirror and Sunday People.
"It was a flood of illegality," Sherborne said. "But worse, this flood was being approved by senior executives, managing editors and members of the board."
Invoices and phone records -- some so old they came from obsolete Palm Pilots -- showed how the news, entertainment, sports and photo departments relied on investigators plying unscrupulous tactics.
Sherborne said that former Daily Mirror editor Piers Morgan was aware of the hacking and even participated. Morgan has publicly denied involvement in phone hacking.
The allegations go back to a scandal that erupted over journalists and private eyes who intercepted voicemails for scoops on members of the Royal Family, politicians, athletes, celebrities and even crime victims. It evolved from a low-tech hack of punching in default passwords in the early days of voicemail to using deception to gain medical records, tapping phones and bugging homes.
Publisher Mirror Group Newspapers denied that it hacked phones to intercept voicemail messages of Harry and the three others and it said they had brought their claims well past a six-year time limit.
But in court papers outlining its defence, the publisher acknowledged "some evidence of the instruction of third parties to engage in other types of UIG (unlawful information gathering)." It said that the activity "warrants compensation" but didn't spell out what form that might take.
"MGN unreservedly apologizes for all such instances of UIG, and assures the claimants that such conduct will never be repeated," the court papers said.
The company said its apology wasn't a tactical move to reduce damages, but was done "because such conduct should never have occurred."
The case, the first of the duke's three phone hacking lawsuits to go to trial, threatens to do something he said his family long feared: put a royal on the witness stand to discuss embarrassing revelations.
Harry is expected to testify in person in June, his lawyer has said. It won't be his first time in the High Court, following his surprise appearance last month to observe most of a four-day hearing in one of his other lawsuits.
The prince has waged a war of words and torts against British newspapers in legal claims and in his best-selling memoir "Spare," vowing to make his life's mission reforming the media that he blames for the death of his mother, Princess Diana. She died in a car wreck in Paris in 1997 while trying to evade paparazzi.
His lawsuits could further roil family relations that have been strained since Harry and his wife, Meghan, left royal life in 2020 and moved to California after complaining about racist attitudes from the British press.
In a stunning revelation in a related case last month that dredged up an embarrassing chapter in his father's life, Harry blamed his delay in bringing suit, in part, on his family.
He asserted that he was barred from bringing a case against The Sun and other newspapers owned by media magnate Rupert Murdoch because of a "secret agreement" -- allegedly approved of by Queen Elizabeth II -- that called for reaching a private settlement and getting an apology.
He said the deal was to spare the Royal Family from having to answer questions in court about "private and highly sensitive" information, Harry said in a witness statement against News Group Newspapers.
"The institution was incredibly nervous about this and wanted to avoid at all costs the sort of reputational damage that it had suffered in 1993," he said, alluding to a transcript of a leaked recording -- published in the Sunday Mirror -- of an intimate conversation his father, then Prince of Wales, had with his paramour, now Queen Camilla, in which he compared himself to a tampon.
Harry said that his brother, Prince William, had quietly settled his own hacking claims with News Group for a "huge sum of money" in 2020. He also claimed his father had directed palace staff to order him to drop his litigation because it was bad for the family.
Murdoch's company denied there was a "secret agreement" and wouldn't comment on the alleged settlement. The palace hasn't responded to requests for comment.
Harry has alleged that Mirror Group reporters used illegal methods to gather material from his family and friends for 147 articles, but the trial will focus only on 33 of those.
The publisher has said the allegations are overstated and denied its reporters relied on unlawfully gathered information for almost all those articles, though it said in some instances it has merely "not admitted" allegations.
It apologized for a February 2004 article in Sunday People that described "royal romeo Prince Harry" romancing two "stunning" models at London's Chinawhite nightclub "during his boozy night out."
The publisher said an investigator was hired to engage in unlawful activity, but it said the 75-pound (US$95) fee suggested little work was done.
"MGN unreservedly apologizes and accepts that the Duke of Sussex is entitled to appropriate compensation for it," attorney Andrew Green wrote.
In 2015, publishers of The Mirror printed a front-page apology for phone hacking and tripled its victim compensation fund to 12 million pounds (US$15 million).
Mirror Group said more than 600 of some 830 claims had been settled. Of the remaining 104 active cases, 86 were brought too late to be litigated, it said in court papers.
Harry's co-claimants in the trial are Nikki Sanderson and Michael Turner, best known for their roles on "Coronation Street," and Fiona Wightman, the former wife of comedian Paul Whitehouse.
The lawsuits were combined as a test case that could determine the outcome of hacking claims also made against Mirror Group by former Girls Aloud member Cheryl, the estate of the late singer George Michael, and former soccer player Ian Wright.
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | MPs vote to launch study into China's 'intimidation campaign' against Michael Chong
The House of Commons has unanimously agreed that a committee should strike a study into the 'intimidation campaign' allegedly orchestrated by a now-expelled Chinese diplomat against Conservative MP Michael Chong and his family.
What's changing in Canada's new-look passports
Canada's newly redesigned passport includes improved security features and images that officials say reflect Canada's diverse people and landscapes.
Adult sentence for youth in Calgary police officer's hit-and-run death
An Alberta judge has ruled that a young man convicted of manslaughter in the hit-and-run death of a Calgary police officer will face an adult sentence.
George Santos pleads not guilty to stealing from campaign, duping donors, lying to Congress
U.S. Rep. George Santos, the New York Republican infamous for fabricating his life story, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges he duped donors, stole from his campaign and lied to Congress about being a millionaire, all while cheating to collect unemployment benefits he didn't deserve. Afterward, he said wouldn't drop his reelection bid, defying calls to resign.
Boy, 15, dies in hospital after sustaining head injury climbing on moving Toronto subway
A 15-year-old boy who was critically injured after climbing on top of a moving TTC subway car last week has died, police said.
U.S. basketball coach agrees to US$1M pay cut, 3-game suspension for homophobic slur
Bob Huggins has agreed to a three-game suspension and a US$1 million salary reduction and will be required to meet with LGBTQ2S+ leaders for using a homophobic slur during a radio interview, the university announced Wednesday.
Customer satisfaction with Air Canada, WestJet falls below average: Survey
Canada's two biggest airlines scored below average for customer satisfaction for economy class service among major North American carriers, according to a new survey.
IN HER OWN WORDS | 'His life was too short': Sandie Rinaldo shares, for the first time, the loss of her son
As a journalist, Sandie Rinaldo has always been reluctant to reveal too much to the viewers. But as she marks her 50th anniversary with CTV, she is sharing publicly, for the first time, some of the tragedies that she's experienced in her personal life, including the death of her infant son.
Liberals limit remaining debate on gun control bill
The federal government passed a motion late Tuesday limiting how much time MPs have left to consider changes and debate Liberal gun control legislation Bill C-21 before it is sent to the Senate for a second round of scrutiny.
Canada
-
What's changing in Canada's new-look passports
Canada's newly redesigned passport includes improved security features and images that officials say reflect Canada's diverse people and landscapes.
-
Canadians can apply to renew their passports online beginning this fall
Canadians who need their travel documents renewed before visiting far-off shores will soon be able to skip the line at the passport office, the immigration minister announced Wednesday.
-
Adult sentence for youth in Calgary police officer's hit-and-run death
An Alberta judge has ruled that a young man convicted of manslaughter in the hit-and-run death of a Calgary police officer will face an adult sentence.
-
Customer satisfaction with Air Canada, WestJet falls below average: Survey
Canada's two biggest airlines scored below average for customer satisfaction for economy class service among major North American carriers, according to a new survey.
-
'It's not Amazon': Manitoba justice minister defends remodel of women’s correctional centre beading program
Manitoba Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen says changes coming to a beading program at a Manitoba correctional centre are being ushered in to allow more people to access it and to increase safety at the facility
-
IN HER OWN WORDS
IN HER OWN WORDS | 'His life was too short': Sandie Rinaldo shares, for the first time, the loss of her son
As a journalist, Sandie Rinaldo has always been reluctant to reveal too much to the viewers. But as she marks her 50th anniversary with CTV, she is sharing publicly, for the first time, some of the tragedies that she's experienced in her personal life, including the death of her infant son.
World
-
George Santos pleads not guilty to stealing from campaign, duping donors, lying to Congress
U.S. Rep. George Santos, the New York Republican infamous for fabricating his life story, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges he duped donors, stole from his campaign and lied to Congress about being a millionaire, all while cheating to collect unemployment benefits he didn't deserve. Afterward, he said wouldn't drop his reelection bid, defying calls to resign.
-
Poland reverts to historic name for Russia's Kaliningrad
Poland is reverting to using its historical name for Kaliningrad, the Russian city and administrative region that sits on its border.
-
Mom of Virginia boy who shot teacher takes responsibility
Four months after a 6-year-old Virginia boy shot and wounded his teacher as she taught class, an attorney for the boy's mother said it still is not clear how the boy got the gun.
-
Death toll rises to 5 in gun attack on Tunisian synagogue
The number of people killed in a gun attack on a synagogue on the Tunisian island of Djerba during an annual Jewish pilgrimage has risen to five, Tunisia's TAP news agency said Wednesday. The victims were two Jewish pilgrims and three Tunisian police guards.
-
German lawmakers mull creating first citizen assembly
German lawmakers considered Wednesday whether to create the country's first "citizen assembly"' to advise parliament on the issue of food and nutrition.
-
U.K. police express regret over coronation arrest of republican leader
British police have expressed regret over the arrests of anti-monarchy protesters during the coronation of King Charles, saying they will not face criminal prosecution following criticism that the security response was heavy-handed.
Politics
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | MPs vote to launch study into China's 'intimidation campaign' against Michael Chong
The House of Commons has unanimously agreed that a committee should strike a study into the 'intimidation campaign' allegedly orchestrated by a now-expelled Chinese diplomat against Conservative MP Michael Chong and his family.
-
Liberals limit remaining debate on gun control bill
The federal government passed a motion late Tuesday limiting how much time MPs have left to consider changes and debate Liberal gun control legislation Bill C-21 before it is sent to the Senate for a second round of scrutiny.
-
Canadian military commits to training Ukrainian soldiers in Latvia as war drags on
Defence Minister Anita Anand announced Wednesday that Canadian military members and their Latvian counterparts will begin training Ukrainian soldiers in Latvia as soon as next week.
Health
-
Federally regulated workplaces will soon provide menstrual products for free
Federally regulated workplaces are expected to begin offering free menstrual products to workers starting in mid-December.
-
Should breast cancer screening start at age 40? Doctors, survivors call on Canada to follow U.S. lead
An influential U.S. health panel is recommending mammograms begin at age 40 rather than 50, a move that a number of Canadian doctors and breast cancer survivors have also been demanding for years.
-
Britain: 1st babies born in country using DNA from 3 people
Britain's fertility regulator on Wednesday confirmed the births of the U.K.'s first babies created using an experimental technique combining DNA from three people, an effort to prevent the children from inheriting rare genetic diseases.
Sci-Tech
-
Pinterest identifies 1,403% more child abuse material in 2022, but majority of reports come from Facebook
Major social media sites and digital platforms reported a nine per cent increase in suspected child sexual abuse material in 2022, with 85.5 per cent of all 31.8 million reports coming from Meta platforms Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.
-
Canada's electronic waste has more than tripled in 20 years, study finds
A new study from researchers at the University of Waterloo suggests the amount of electronic waste in Canada has more than tripled in the last 20 years.
-
DNA project gives scientists diverse genome for comparison
For two decades, scientists have been comparing every person's full set of DNA they study to a template that relies mostly on genetic material from one man affectionately known as "the guy from Buffalo."
Entertainment
-
Ukrainian singer Jamala to perform new album for Eurovision
Jamala and the orchestra were supposed be on stage, but they are sheltering in a basement. Warnings of shelling and missile attacks had them below ground at the Kyiv Opera House instead of getting ready to perform for an audience.
-
Prince Harry's lawyer says British tabloid spied on 'industrial scale'
The British publisher of the Daily Mirror apologized for one instance of snooping on Prince Harry but denied his other claims Wednesday, as a trial for one of Harry's phone hacking lawsuits began with the prince's lawyer accusing the newspaper of unlawfully gathering information on 'an industrial scale.'
-
Tory Lanez denied new trial in Megan Thee Stallion shooting
A Los Angeles judge on Tuesday denied a motion for a new trial from lawyers for rapper Tory Lanez, who was convicted of three felonies in December for shooting hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion in the feet and wounding her.
Business
-
Customer satisfaction with Air Canada, WestJet falls below average: Survey
Canada's two biggest airlines scored below average for customer satisfaction for economy class service among major North American carriers, according to a new survey.
-
U.S. prices stay high, showing inflation pressures persist
Consumer prices in the United States rose again in April, and measures of underlying inflation stayed high, a sign that further declines in inflation are likely to be slow and bumpy.
-
Tim Hortons signs deal to start opening locations in South Korea later this year
Tim Hortons says the coffee and doughnut chain has signed a deal to open locations in South Korea starting later this year.
Lifestyle
-
A 'PBGV' wins Westminster dog show, a first for the breed
A petit basset griffon Vendeen named for a late rock 'n' roll legend won best in show at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show Tuesday night, a first for the rabbit-hunting breed. Buddy Holly bested six other finallists to garner the most prestigious dog show award in the United States.
-
New searchable StatCan database lists Noah, Olivia top names in 2021
Expectant parents and trend watchers have a new online tool to track Canada's most popular baby names.
-
Is your job ruining your sleep? If so, this may be why
Sleeping poorly due to job stress? That may be due to a lack of support from co-workers and higher-ups, a new study found.
Sports
-
U.S. basketball coach agrees to US$1M pay cut, 3-game suspension for homophobic slur
Bob Huggins has agreed to a three-game suspension and a US$1 million salary reduction and will be required to meet with LGBTQ2S+ leaders for using a homophobic slur during a radio interview, the university announced Wednesday.
-
ESPN anchor Anderson apologizes for mocking Vegas defenceman Whitecloud's name
ESPN 'SportsCenter' anchor John Anderson apologized to Zach Whitecloud, a First Nation member in Canada, on Tuesday after comparing the Vegas Golden Knights defenceman's last name to toilet paper the previous night.
-
Quebec teen's Lewis Hamilton card sells for record $900,000, featured on Netflix series
A Quebec teen is getting a little Netflix fame – and a big chunk of change – after selling a one-of-a-kind Lewis Hamilton F1 card for $900,000.
Autos
-
Topless protester briefly disrupts VW annual meeting
Volkswagen's annual shareholder meeting was briefly disrupted Wednesday by protests over the company's factory in China's Xinjiang province, with a shouting, topless activist interrupting the speech by CEO Oliver Blume before she was hustled away by security personnel.
-
Uber approved to begin operating outside Lower Mainland in B.C.
More than three years after it began operating in Metro Vancouver, ride-hailing giant Uber has received approval to operate elsewhere in British Columbia.
-
Toyota's profits rise as global chips supply crunch subsides
For the fiscal year ended in March, profit at Japan's top automaker fell 14% on-year to 2.45 trillion yen ($18 billion). But it's forecasting profit to rise 5.2% for the current fiscal year to 2.58 trillion yen ($19 billion).